No lathicharge on warkaris in Alandi but minor scuffle with police: Maha DyCM

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday denied reports of lathicharge on 'warkaris' by police in Alandi town in Pune district.

He said a minor scuffle broke out between warkaris - devotees of Lord Vitthal - and the police.

''There was no lathicharge on the warkari community,'' he told reporters in Nagpur.

Opposition parties, however, claimed the police lathicharged warkaris and demanded a high-level probe and strict action.

The incident occurred when devotees were scrambling to gain entry into Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj Samadhi Mandir in Alandi town, 22 km from Pune city, during the ceremonial procession which is part of the annual Ashadhi Ekadashi pilgrimage to Pandharpur.

''We learned from last year's stampede-like situation at the same place (Alandi) and tried giving a few number of the entry pass to various groups. It was decided to issue 75 passes to each group that participates in the pilgrimage,'' said Fadnavis, who handles the home portfolio.

He said some 400-500 youths insisted that they would participate in the pilgrimage and won't follow the decision on the restricted allotment of entry passes.

''They broke the barricades and the police tried to stop them, during which some police personnel were injured,'' Fadnavis said.

This decision (of allotting a limited number of entry passes) was taken after a joint meeting with the principal district judge, the charity commissioner and the heads of various groups as part of the preparation for the pilgrimage. It was not a new decision of the police, he added.

The situation has come under control and discussions are going on. I have taken serious cognisance of the incident, but I appeal to the media houses not to blow up the situation through wrong reporting. There is no need to play with the emotions of the people, he said. ''I also appeal to some political parties not to indulge in politics. The safety and security of the warkari community and of the people are important. Police have been instructed to find some solution,'' he said.

On the opposition's criticism over the incident, Fadnavis said, ''We were not in the government last year when a stampede had taken place. We did not indulge in politics, but learned from that incident and tried to make things better. I pity the politicians who try to politicise the issue.'' Police had made elaborate arrangements and held meetings with temple trustees to prevent any untoward incident, Commissioner of Pimpri Chinchwad, Vinay Kumar Choubey, had said.

While the police were sending batches of 75 devotees at a time, a few people breached the barricades and tried to enter the temple, he said.

''There was an altercation when police tried to stop them,'' Choubey said but refuted allegations that police lathi-charged warkaris.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) working president Supriya Sule and Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole claimed warkaris were lathi-charged by the police and condemned the incident.

