LS polls: Decision on election understanding will be taken when situation arises, says Kumaraswamy

JDS leader H D Kumaraswamy on Monday said that a decision on an election understanding for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls will be taken when the situation arises, and there is no proposal before him as of now for the Parliamentary elections.The former chief minister was responding to a question regarding speculation regarding a possible alliance between the BJP and JDS for the Lok Sabha polls and about him contesting that election.It is natural for several kinds of talks and speculations to emerge in politics.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 12-06-2023 17:55 IST | Created: 12-06-2023 17:06 IST
Former Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy on Monday said that a decision on an election understanding for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls will be taken when the situation arises, and there is no proposal before him as of now for the Parliamentary elections.

The former chief minister was responding to a question regarding speculation regarding a possible alliance between the BJP and JD(S) for the Lok Sabha polls and about him contesting that election.

''It is natural for several kinds of talks and speculations to emerge in politics. Whether it is a rumour or how much naturalness is there in it, one can get answers to these questions when the election process begins,'' Kumaraswamy said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, ''No such proposal has come before me regarding contesting Lok Sabha polls, and neither has a decision has been made regarding my contest.'' Responding to a question on whether there was a poll understanding with BJP, the former CM said, ''In the past five days, JD(S) has held district-wise meetings at the party office with candidates who won as well as lost, and in those meetings every one has assured me that they will stand by me and cooperate honestly with me.'' Asked whether an understanding with other parties helps, he said, ''Let's see, we will decide on what to do when the situation arises.'' Following the Assembly poll results, there were reports in a section of the media that JD(S) would enter into an alliance with the BJP to fight the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. It was also said that Kumaraswamy during his recent visit to New Delhi had met some senior BJP leaders. JD(S) has however denied these reports.

Karnataka has 28 Lok Sabha seats. The BJP swept the 2019 Lok Sabha polls by winning 25 seats, while an independent backed by it won in one seat. The Congress and JD(S) won one seat each.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

