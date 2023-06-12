Following are the top stories at 9.15 pm.

NATION DEL68 LDALL COWIN-DATA LEAK **** CoWIN app completely safe: Govt, says claims of data breach 'mischievous' New Delhi: Asserting that the CoWIN portal was completely safe with adequate safeguards for data privacy, the government on Monday dismissed as ''mischievous'' the claims of a data breach on the platform and said the matter has been reviewed by the country's nodal cyber security agency CERT-In. **** DEL72 NIA-LD HIGH COMMISSION **** NIA seeks help from public in identifying those involved in violent protest at Indian Mission in London New Delhi: Broadening its probe into attempts to vandalise the Indian Mission premises in London, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday released five videos and sought the help of the general public in identifying individuals involved in the violent protests there in March this year. **** DEL42 PM-CYCLONE-3RD LD MEETING **** Cyclone Biparjoy: Ensure evacuation of people from vulnerable areas, says PM New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said rescue teams were ensuring the safe evacuation of people living in vulnerable locations in the path of Cyclone Biparjoy, which is likely to make landfall in Gujarat's Kutch. **** DEL66 IMD-CYCLONE-LIFESPAN **** 'Biparjoy' on course to become cyclone with longest lifespan in Arabian Sea New Delhi: Cyclone Biparjoy, expected to cross the Gujarat coast on June 15, is on course to become the cyclone with the longest lifespan in the Arabian Sea, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) data. **** DEL48 HR-FARMERS-3RDLD MAHAPANCHAYAT **** Haryana farmers block Delhi-Chandigarh highway after mahapanchayat seeking MSP for sunflower seed Kurukshetra: Farmers on Monday blocked the Delhi-Chandigarh highway after holding a mahapanchayat in this district to press for minimum support price for sunflower seed. **** DEL67 G20-MEET-2NDLD JAISHANKAR **** G20 development ministers' conclave adopts India-backed action plan on SDGs Varanasi: An ambitious seven-year action plan put forward by India to accelerate progress on the sustainable development goals (SDGs) by the G20 countries through an inclusive roadmap was on Monday adopted by a conclave of the development ministers of the influential grouping. **** BOM14 MP-PRIYANKA-LD-RALLY **** Priyanka Gandhi attacks MP's BJP govt with '21 jobs, 225 scams' jibe; promises LPG, power sops Jabalpur: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi on Monday kickstarted her party's campaign for the year-end Assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh with a rally in Jabalpur where she accused the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government of being mired in corruption and failing to provide jobs. **** DEL57 RAIL-ACCIDENT-PROBE **** CRS probe into Balasore train tragedy: Five rail employees under scanner New Delhi: Five railway employees, including the station master of Bahanaga Bazar, are being investigated in connection with the three-train accident in Odisha's Balasore district that claimed 288 lives, official sources said on Monday. **** MDS20 TN-AIADMK-BJP-TIES **** Will be forced to rethink alliance with BJP if Annamalai targets us: AIADMK Chennai: The AIADMK on Monday questioned Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai's intention to criticise the party despite being in the alliance, and said it will be forced to rethink its ties with the saffron party if Annamalai is not restrained. **** CAL22 WB-PANCHAYAT-VIOLENCE-PARTIES **** Panchayat violence: Oppn cries foul, TMC blames 'unholy nexus' to malign Bengal Kolkata: As violence and clashes continued over filing of nominations for panchayat polls in West Bengal, the ruling Trinamool Congress on Monday accused the opposition parties of forming an ''unholy nexus'' to delay the elections and tarnish the state's image due to fear of defeat. **** BUSINESS DEL63 BIZ-LD INFLATION-RETAIL **** Retail inflation dips to over 2-year low of 4.25 pc in May, RBI likely to hold rates steady in FY'24 New Delhi: Retail inflation declined to a 25-month low of 4.25 per cent in May mainly on account of softening prices of food and fuel items, with experts saying that RBI is expected to hold interest rates steady in the current fiscal. **** DEL71 BIZ-LD-WHEAT **** Govt imposes stock limit on wheat till Mar 2024; to offload 15 lakh via OMSS to check prices New Delhi: For the first time in 15 years, the government on Monday imposed stock limits on wheat with immediate effect till March 2024 in a bid to check hoarding and contain rising prices of the key commodity. **** LEGAL LGD3 SC-LD-BIKE-TAXI-AGGREGATOR **** No bike-taxi in Delhi for now as Supreme Court stays HC order New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday stayed the High Court order that essentially allowed bike-taxi aggregators Rapido and Uber to operate in the national capital by asking the Delhi government not to take any coercive action against them till a new policy was formulated. **** CAL18 WB-HC-LD RURAL POLLS **** SEC tells Cal HC date of rural poll nomination may be extended by a day; court reserves verdict Kolkata: The State Election Commission (SEC) on Monday told the Calcutta High Court that it can extend the last date of filing nominations for the July 8 panchayat polls in West Bengal by a day to June 16. **** FOREIGN FGN24 US-MODI-VISIT **** PM Modi's US visit to decide contour of future of Indo-US ties; both sides working on robust outcome document Washington: The first state visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the US is likely to be a defining moment for the Indo-US relationship and both sides are working on a robust outcome document that may take up matters that would decide the contour of the bilateral ties for decades to come, according to people familiar with the planning of the high-profile trip. By Lalit K Jha ****

