Programmes undertaken by Modi govt benefitted every section of society: Sonowal

Union Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Tuesday said the various programmes undertaken by the Narendra Modi government over the last nine years benefitted every section of society.

Handing out appointment letters to 389 candidates at the 'Rozgar Mela' here, he said PM Modi has taken strong steps to empower the youth.

''The youth of our country today can avail opportunities to secure a job based on merit as all the drawbacks from six decades of misrule by the Congress has been weeded out with an efficient system and zero tolerance against corruption,'' he said.

He urged all the new recruits to realise the PM's vision of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' (self-reliant India).

India has become the world's fifth largest economy -- a reality that every Indian takes pride in, Sonowal said.

''India is marching ahead towards becoming 'atmanirbhar' as well as a modern and developed country by 2047 under Modi's leadership,'' he added.

The candidates given appointment letters here will be joining different public sector banks, the Central Board of Direct Taxes, the Postal Department, Indian Railways, the Geological Survey of India, Oil India, DRDO and the Statistics Ministry, among others.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)