India world's fastest growing economy due to Modi govt's visionary efforts: BJP

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-06-2023 18:45 IST | Created: 13-06-2023 18:45 IST
Indian economy is not only propelling the growth of the country but has also become an engine of growth for the global economy due to ''concerted and visionary efforts'' of the government, the BJP said on Tuesday.

Addressing a press conference, BJP national spokesperson Gopal Krishna Agarwal claimed India's gross domestic product (GDP) has increased to 3.75 trillion dollars from around 2 trillion dollars in 2014.

''India economy is not just doing well but for the last two consecutive years, India is world's fastest growing economy and in coming years it will continue to remain the world's fastest growing economy,'' he said.

''The Indian economy is not only propelling the growth for India but it has also become an engine of growth for the global economy due to concerted and visionary efforts of the government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

''This is not a merely a statement but supported by several data which has been released in past the one week and fortnight,'' he added.

Referring to government data released on Monday, Agarwal said retail inflation, which is troubling the biggest economies of the world, has come down to 4.25 per cent in India while the food inflation which affects the common man most has come down to 2.91 per cent from 3.84 per cent.

''A very important piece of data came yesterday. India's GDP has increased to 3.75 trillion dollars from around 2 trillion dollars in 2014,'' he said.

''This is the situation at a time when global headwinds which is restraining economy globally leading to to recession, the NSSO data indicates that growth rate of the Indian economy has crossed 7 per cent,'' he said.

''Earlier many people were apprehensive that India's growth rate will come down from 7 per cent,'' he added.

