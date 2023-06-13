Doval, Sullivan unveil roadmap for cooperation in critical technologies

NSA Ajit Doval and his visiting American counterpart Jake Sullivan on Tuesday unveiled an ambitious roadmap for Indo-US collaboration in seven specific high-technology areas including semi-conductors, next-generation telecommunication and defence.

The roadmap was announced at the second Track-1.5 dialogue on Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technologies (iCET) that was organised by industry chamber CII.

Doval and Sullivan also held restricted talks ahead of the Track 1.5 dialogue that covered a number of bilateral and regional issues.

US National Security Advisor Sullivan arrived here on Tuesday on a two-day visit for talks with Doval, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and other senior Indian officials ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Washington.

In a major move, President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Modi announced in May last year the US-India iCET to elevate and expand the strategic technology partnership and defence industrial cooperation between the two countries.

The iCET is expected to forge closer linkages between the government, academia and industry of the two countries in areas such as artificial intelligence, quantum computing, 5G and 6G, biotech, space and semiconductors.

