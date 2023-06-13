No electoral loss to "Grand Alliance" after Santosh's resignation: Bihar Congress chief

Reacting to the resignation of Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) president and son of Jitan Ram Manjhi, Santosh Kumar Suman, as a minister in the Bihar government, Bihar Congress President Akhilesh Prasad Singh on Tuesday said that HAM party's separation will not cause any negative impact on the grand alliance in terms of electoral losses. "The separation of Jitan Ram Manjhi or his son Santosh Manjhi will not cause any electoral loss to the grand alliance," Bihar Congress President said.

Referring Jitan Ram Manjhi as "Aaya-Ram Gaya-Ram", he said, "Jitan Ram's political influence and vote bank in Bihar were insignificant so even if he joins BJP, it would not harm the grand Alliance". Taking a jibe at Manjhi, Akhilesh Prasad Singh said that Manjhi talks about the reservation and Dalit welfare, but the BJP in which Manjhi is going is anti-Dalit and anti-reservation.

"Jitan Ram Manjhi was made the Chief Minister of Bihar by Nitish Kumar and kept Jitan Ram Manjhi's son Santosh Manjhi in the cabinet after all this in what greed is prompting Jitan Ram Manjhi to join the Bharatiya Janata Party?" he questioned the motive of behind Jitan Ram Manjhi's decision. Earlier today, Jitan Ram Manjhi's son Santosh Manjhi resigned from Nitish's cabinet and said that he cannot compromise his self-respect.

"While being in the Grand Alliance, he will not be able to protect his self-respect nor will he be able to protect his party. This is not a unilateral decision by me. This was decided after meeting with and talking to everyone," Santosh Manjhi said after his resignation. Ahead of the Opposition meeting on June 23, this is a big blow for Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who is leading the meeting, advocating opposition unity.

The Bihar CM Nitish Kumar has been spearheading efforts to bring all Opposition parties together against the BJP government at the Centre, with an eye on next year's Lok Sabha polls. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)