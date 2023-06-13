Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi's habit to go abroad and defame India: Union minister Ajay Bhatt

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 13-06-2023 22:15 IST | Created: 13-06-2023 22:15 IST
Alleging that it has become a habit of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to go abroad and defame India, Union minister Ajay Bhatt on Tuesday said any leader belittling the country is considered an act of ''treason''.

He also said a conspiracy was going on at the international level to undermine India's progress, terming as ''betrayal'' any attempt to defame the country abroad.

''It has become his (Gandhi's) nature to go to foreign countries and defame India. In other words, if any member of a political party belittles the country, we consider it as treason,'' Bhatt said.

Replying to a question about former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey claiming that the platform was threatened that it would be shut down if it did not comply with the orders to restrict accounts critical of the government during the farmers' protest, he said, ''It is an international conspiracy aimed at undermining India's progress on the global stage.'' For the first time after Independence, Morgan Stanley praised the wonderful growth of the Indian economy. The IMF is praising India, the Union Minister of State for Defence said.

''A conspiracy is going on at the international level to bring India down as the country is progressing,'' Bhatt said.

''Those who criticise Modi ji are friends of Congress and Opposition. You know about surgical strikes. When Pakistan questioned surgical strikes, it was in a similar vein parroted by the opposition here. We have seen their mindset. The more you defame Modi ji, the more powerful he becomes,'' he said Bhatt said there is no alternative to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and in the 2024 general polls, the people will bring him back to power with a thumping majority.

He criticised the ''hit-and-run tactics'' of the opposition to avoid parliamentary debates, emphasizing that the government's focus was the development of the country.

''Their policy is hit and run to spread misconception and run away. They don't have the courage to debate on the floor of Parliament. We come to Parliament for advocacy of our areas for development needs. But the Congress and the opposition only spread confusion and run away from discussion,'' he said.

Bhatt said any attempt to defame India abroad was a betrayal of the country, emphasizing the importance of loyalty to the nation.

The minister said the people of the country have unwavering faith in the prime minister.

''If someone speaks against Modi ji, the people will get up and say they cannot listen to it. Everyone has full faith in Modi ji,'' he said.

''If you got outside the country and if you are a non-resident Indian, you get respect in the name of Modi ji,'' he added.

Bhatt said Modi was commanding the respect of the people because of his hard work, dedication and love for the country.

