Uruguay's Lacalle Pou to meet with Biden on Tuesday -White House

Uruguay President Luis Lacalle Pou will meet with U.S. President Joe Biden during a previously unannounced visit on Tuesday, a White House official said.

Lacalle Pou stopped in Washington on his way to New York, where he's scheduled to attend an event in his honor on Tuesday night hosted by the Americas Society, an education group, said Bloomberg, which first reported the White House meeting.

