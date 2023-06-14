UK finance minister Hunt: High growth needs low inflation
Reuters | London | Updated: 14-06-2023 11:48 IST | Created: 14-06-2023 11:46 IST
UK finance minister Jeremy Hunt on Wednesday stressed the need to remain focused on reducing inflation, reacting to the latest data showing economic growth.
"High growth needs low inflation, so we must stick relentlessly to our plan to halve the rate this year to protect family budgets," he said in a statement.
