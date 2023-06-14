BJP holds Bihar Core Group meeting in Delhi ahead of Patna Opposition meet on June 23

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Bihar Core Group meeting took place on Sunday at Union Minister Giriraj Singh's residence in Delhi to strengthen the organisation ahead of the Patna Opposition meeting on June 23. Bihar BJP in-charge, Vinod Tawde, co-in-charge, Harish Dwivedi, co-in-charge, Sunil Ojha, organization minister, Bhikhubhai Dalsania, regional organization minister, Nagendra Nath Tripathi, Bihar BJP president, Samrat Chowdhary, Leader of Opposition in Bihar Legislative Assembly, Vijay Sinha, Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Modi, Sanjay Jaiswal and Mangal Pandey were present during the meeting.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has called a meeting of top Opposition leaders to mobilise the opposition against BJP ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The meeting will be held in Patna on June 23, JD(U) national president Lalan Singh said.

The meeting, which is aimed at laying the groundwork for the coming together of like-minded Opposition parties against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP government at the Centre, was originally scheduled to be held on June 12. However, the meeting was postponed after several Opposition leaders, including Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, expressed their inability to attend the meeting on June 12, citing prior engagements and preoccupations.

On June 12, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav said that there is "no personal interest" of anyone in bringing the Opposition parties together and that the leaders are doing this only for the "betterment" of the country. Speaking to reporters, Tejaswi Yadav said, "We have to fight those people who are destroying democracy, constitution and want to change history. We do not have any personal interest. We have taken this decision for the betterment of the country. They (BJP) lost Karnataka and Himachal Pradesh and will also lose the upcoming state elections." (ANI)

