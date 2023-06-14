As Surjewala's presence in meeting creates stir, Karnataka CM says it was not official

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday clarified that Congress national general secretary and state in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala had not ''officiated'' any meeting of the government and city civic body officials, dismissing the claims made by the opposition BJP and the JD(S).

Siddaramaiah's reaction came as the BJP lodged a complaint with Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot against Surjewala allegedly ''officiating'' a meeting with the senior bureaucrats of the state government and the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP). ''Surjewala did not officiate any meeting. He has only spoken to some MLAs. The Deputy Chief Minister (D K Shivakumar) was present there. It was a meeting which the DCM had attended,'' Siddaramaiah told reporters. ''You must understand that it is not an official meeting. The Bengaluru city MLAs were summoned for the Bengaluru civic body election where he (Surjewala) had also gone,'' the Chief Minister said. The meeting was regarding issues prevailing in Bengaluru city. Contextually, there were discussions about the (civic body) elections, Siddaramaiah said. The Deputy CM was going to inspect the Hebbal flyover in the city and Surjewala was also asked to attend it. Addressing media at Pavagada in Tumakuru, D K Shivakumar said he did not hold any meeting with the officials. "I had to go for city rounds (in Bengaluru on Monday). They (officials) had come to pick me up. Surjewala was there to have coffee. They (officials) wanted one round of meeting on BDA. Other than that, there was no connection between Surjewala and officers. No one called a meeting and I did not officiate any meeting," Shivakumar said. "Let them complain to Governor or anyone. We too have a list of how many such meetings they had convened. We did not conduct any meeting. There was no need for such meeting," he added. Meanwhile, a BJP delegation comprising Members of Parliament from the city and the former Deputy Chief Minister R Ashoka met Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot and sought action against Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar and other ministers for allowing Surjewala to participate in an official meeting. "It is really a disturbing incident. Sri Surjewala is no way connected with Government of Karnataka. His participation (in the official meeting) is not only illegal but also violates constitutional mandate apart from violation of Official Secrets Act," the BJP stated in its complaint. The opposition party said the Governor administers a minister oath of office and secrecy. "We request your good self to take appropriate action against the concerned ministers of the Government of Karnataka in this regard," the BJP said. The BJP had on Tuesday questioned the presence of Surjewala at the meeting chaired by Shivakumar with officials of the state government and BBMP at a private hotel. The opposition party shared a photograph of the meeting on its Twitter handle in which Surjewala is seen sitting next to Shivakumar where Karnataka government's Additional Chief Secretary Rakesh Singh, BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath, and other government officers were present. According to the BJP Karnataka unit, the meeting took place at a private five-star hotel. ''What is the secret of #ATMSarkara?' ATMSarkara's clandestine meeting at Shangri-La Hotel, Bengaluru? What has Congress state in-charge Randeep Surjewala to do with the senior BBMP officials, who have no official relationship with either the state government or BBMP? Is this an 85 per cent deal-fixing meeting? Please answer @Siddaramaiah Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and @DKShivakumar D K Shivakumar,'' the BJP tweeted. Former chief minister and JD(S) second-in-command H D Kumaraswamy too raised the issue in a tweet seeking to know whether there is a Siddaramaiah government or ''10 Janpath'' government in the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)