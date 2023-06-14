Framing UCC for Uttarakhand that will strengthen social fabric, help fight inequality: Ranjana Prakash Desai

The uniform civil code being drafted by a committee of experts for Uttarakhand will strengthen the social fabric, promote gender equality and help fight economic, social and religious inequalities, retired Supreme Court judge Ranjana Prakash Desai, who heads the panel, said on Wednesday.

"We are trying to make such a draft which is liked by everyone, people of every religion," Desai told reporters at an event organised here to seek suggestions on the proposed UCC from people of the hill state who live in the national capital.

Desai heads the committee of experts set up by the Uttarakhand government in March 2022 for drafting the Uniform Civil Code, an election promise made by the BJP in the state.

She said the committee will make recommendations for bringing a uniform civil code for a range of issues including marriage, divorce succession, guardianship, custody and inheritance with a primary focus on safeguarding the interests of women, children and the differently-abled.

"We are focusing more on women, children and divyang people. We are working for gender equality. We feel that our draft, if accepted, will strengthen the secular fabric of our country. We want this and we feel that we will achieve this.

"We are going to propose to deal with issues like marriage, divorce, succession, guardianship, custody and inheritance, which touch the lives of common people. And I am quite sure that it will be acceptable to the people and state also "Once we have a uniform civil code, we will be able to fight economic, social and religious inequalities better," Desai said, adding that the committee will soon come up with the final draft of the UCC for Uttrakhand.

"I and the members of the committee have met a number of people from Uttarakhand including religious leaders. Representatives of various political parties and organisations have met us," she said.

During the public consultation, Desai said the committee saw "overwhelming support" for the Uniform Civil Code.

"We will ensure that everybody will be happy... all religious groups. It will be acceptable to all, I promise you. Majority of the people are in favour." Addressing the event, UCC committee member Satrughna Singh, a retired IAS officer, said the formation of the uniform code will not interfere with the traditions of communities.

''Traditional rituals will rather be protected,'' he added.

The committee members asked the people attending the event to express their views and suggestion on a range of issues taken up for framing the uniform civil code which included minimum age of marriage, divorce, polygamy, polyandry, adoption, live-in relationships and LGBTQplus.

Many of the participants urged the committee to consider provisions to safeguard the interests of the original residents of Uttrakhand.

Speaking at the event, committee member Singh said people, during public consultations in so far, suggested making the process of divorce simple and regulating live-in relationships.

