COAI re-elects Reliance Jio's PK Mittal re-elected as chairperson, VIL's Balaji as vice-chair

Reliance Jio Infocomm President and former DoT official Pramod Kumar Mittal has been re-elected as chairperson of the Cellular Operators Association of India for 2023-24, the industry body said on Wednesday. Prior to joining Vodafone, Balaji was Managing Director of Nokia India and Sony Mobile and has held senior leadership positions in Tata Group, ATT, Ericsson and Lucent Technologies.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-06-2023 22:24 IST | Created: 14-06-2023 22:24 IST
Reliance Jio Infocomm President and former DoT official Pramod Kumar Mittal has been re-elected as chairperson of the Cellular Operators Association of India for 2023-24, the industry body said on Wednesday. Vodafone Idea Chief Regulatory and Corporate Affairs Officer P Balaji was elected as vice-chairperson at the annual general body meeting of COAI for the financial year 2022-23 ''Pramod K Mittal, President, Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd, will once again hold the position of Chairperson while P Balaji, Chief Regulatory & Corporate Affairs Officer, Vodafone Idea Limited, will be the Vice Chairperson,'' COAI said in a statement.

Mittal comes with an experience of over 40 years in telecommunications. Before joining Reliance Jio Infocomm, Mittal served in the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) for over 37 years. Since 2000, he served as Deputy Director General (DDG) and then as Senior DDG, working in the telecommunication policy formulation and implementation, licensing and regulatory wings of the DoT. Balaji is a member of the Core Leadership Team (CLT) of Vodafone Idea Ltd. He leads the company's regulatory, public policy and government relations activities along with industry advocacy, corporate communications, reputation management and CSR. Prior to joining Vodafone, Balaji was Managing Director of Nokia India and Sony Mobile and has held senior leadership positions in Tata Group, AT&T, Ericsson and Lucent Technologies.

