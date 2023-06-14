Left Menu

Rajasthan: Sachin Pilot pays floral tribute to victims of fatal tractor-trolley crash

All of them were residents of Rajivpura village.The former deputy chief minister reached the village and offered a floral tribute to the photos of the victims.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 14-06-2023 22:54 IST | Created: 14-06-2023 22:54 IST
Rajasthan: Sachin Pilot pays floral tribute to victims of fatal tractor-trolley crash
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Wednesday paid a floral tribute to the victims of a fatal tractor-trolley crash that left nine people dead in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu.

The victims were returning from the Mansa Mata temple in Udaipurwati, which is situated on the top of a hill, when their tractor-trolley fell into a gorge on May 29. All of them were residents of Rajivpura village.

The former deputy chief minister reached the village and offered a floral tribute to the photos of the victims. He was accompanied by state minister Rajendra Singh Gudha.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PREVIEW-Low-tax Switzerland votes on global minimum corporate tax rate

PREVIEW-Low-tax Switzerland votes on global minimum corporate tax rate

Switzerland
2
SpaceX secures NASA contract to launch two CubeSat missions

SpaceX secures NASA contract to launch two CubeSat missions

 United States
3
Mercedes F1 team is hoping for a strong finish in Canadian GP

Mercedes F1 team is hoping for a strong finish in Canadian GP

 Canada
4
NASA's Curiosity rover captures stunning sunrise view on Mars | See pic

NASA's Curiosity rover captures stunning sunrise view on Mars | See pic

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Electric Dreams: Illuminating the Path to a Sustainable Future

From Bias to Empowerment: Combating Discrimination in Education

The Power of Connection: Discovering Why IT Matters Now More Than Ever

The Ultimate Guide to VPNs: Protect Your Online Privacy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023