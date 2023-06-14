Rajasthan: Sachin Pilot pays floral tribute to victims of fatal tractor-trolley crash
All of them were residents of Rajivpura village.The former deputy chief minister reached the village and offered a floral tribute to the photos of the victims.
Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Wednesday paid a floral tribute to the victims of a fatal tractor-trolley crash that left nine people dead in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu.
The victims were returning from the Mansa Mata temple in Udaipurwati, which is situated on the top of a hill, when their tractor-trolley fell into a gorge on May 29. All of them were residents of Rajivpura village.
The former deputy chief minister reached the village and offered a floral tribute to the photos of the victims. He was accompanied by state minister Rajendra Singh Gudha.
