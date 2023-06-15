Indonesia Constitutional Court dismisses petition to change voting system
15-06-2023
Indonesia's Constitutional Court on Thursday rejected a lawsuit seeking a change to the country's election ballot system, a decision that will see people continue to vote directly for individual lawmakers in future polls.
Indonesia is set to hold a legislative and presidential election in February 2024.
