Congress pays homage to Army personnel killed in Galwan valley clash

The Congress on Thursday alleged that the Modi government is responsible for not maintaining status quo ante at the Line of Actual Control, saying it is wearing tinted Chinese glasses.On the third anniversary of the Galwan clash, the Congress paid homage to the 20 Army personnel killed in the clash with Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-06-2023 11:31 IST | Created: 15-06-2023 11:29 IST
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge. (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
The Congress on Thursday alleged that the Modi government is responsible for not maintaining status quo ante at the Line of Actual Control, saying it is wearing ''tinted Chinese glasses''.

On the third anniversary of the Galwan clash, the Congress paid homage to the 20 Army personnel killed in the clash with Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge alleged that India has lost possession of 26 patrolling points out of 65, and said it will continue to show the mirror of truth to the Modi government.

''The Modi Government is responsible for not maintaining the status quo ante at the LAC. We have lost possession of 26 Patrolling Points (PP) out of 65.We have attempted to raise this issue several times in Parliament, but the Modi Government wants to keep fellow Indians in the dark,'' Kharge charged on Twitter.

He also alleged that PM Narendra Modi's ''clean chit'' to China on Galwan is responsbile for Beijing achieving its nefarious designs. ''This is a body blow to our national security and territorial integrity,'' he said.

''The Modi Government's 'Laal Aankh' has become blurred, on which it is wearing tinted Chinese glasses,'' Kharge said.

As a responsible opposition, the Congress chief said, ''Our job is to keep the country united against the Chinese expansionist policy and to show the mirror of truth to the Modi Government''.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also paid tributes to the personnel killed in Galwan Valley.

''Salute to all our brave soldiers who were martyred in the Galwan Valley this day. India will always remember the supreme sacrifice made by them to protect the country's borders,'' he said in a tweet.

Twenty Indian Army personnel were killed in a clash with Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh's Galwan Valley clash on June 15, 2020.

