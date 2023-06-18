Left Menu

Goa would have been liberated earlier had Sardar Patel been alive: Union minister Chandrasekhar

That is why it took till 1961 for the eventual liberation of Goa, said Chandrasekhar.He said several sacrifices were made for the independence of India and the liberation of Goa.The call for civil disobedience movement that Dr Ram Manohar Lohia gave from here in 1946 had an impact on Indias freedom struggle and Goas liberation fight, he added.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 18-06-2023 23:12 IST | Created: 18-06-2023 23:12 IST
Goa would have been liberated earlier had Sardar Patel been alive: Union minister Chandrasekhar
  • Country:
  • India

Goa would have been liberated much earlier before 1961 if Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel had been alive, Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar said on Sunday.

He was addressing a state function at Margao town at the place where freedom fighter Ram Manohar Lohia had given a call for civil disobedience on June 18, 1946, to unite against the Portuguese.

June 18 is observed as Goa Revolution Day.

Besides chief minister Pramod Sawant, the event was also attended by Lohia's son Ramesh Chandra Lohia and other family members. Ramesh Chandra was felicitated by the chief minister.

Quoting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chandrasekhar said, "Countless political storms and turbulence have been witnessed by Goans but even after centuries of distance between the time and power, neither Goa has forgotten its Indianness and nor India has forgotten Goa." "This is a relationship that has grown only with the time. Goa would have been liberated earlier had Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel lived for some more time. That is why it took till 1961 for the eventual liberation of Goa," said Chandrasekhar.

He said several sacrifices were made for the independence of India and the liberation of Goa.

"The call for civil disobedience movement that Dr Ram Manohar Lohia gave from here in 1946 had an impact on India's freedom struggle and Goa's liberation fight," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Musk expects brain chip start-up Neuralink to implant 'first case' this year; US FDA advises COVID vaccine makers to develop shots aimed at XBB.1.5 variant and more

Health News Roundup: Musk expects brain chip start-up Neuralink to implant '...

 Global
2
Trafficking in the Sahel: Smugglers ‘will take you anywhere’

Trafficking in the Sahel: Smugglers ‘will take you anywhere’

 Global
3
73 pc respondents on Trai's consultation paper seek satcom spectrum allocation without auction: ISpA

73 pc respondents on Trai's consultation paper seek satcom spectrum allocati...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Musk expects brain chip start-up Neuralink to implant 'first case' this year; US FDA advises COVID vaccine makers to develop shots aimed at XBB.1.5 variant and more

Health News Roundup: Musk expects brain chip start-up Neuralink to implant '...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Rooted in Resilience: How Restoring Lands and Forests Safeguards Our Future

Unleashing Your Inner Athlete: The Power of Sports and Exercise

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023