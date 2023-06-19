CM Stalin greets Rahul Gandhi on birthday
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday greeted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on his birthday.Birthday greetings to dear brother Thiru RahulGandhi. We have a long journey ahead of us to save the democratic ethos of India. Let us march together, he said in a tweet.
''Birthday greetings to dear brother Thiru @RahulGandhi. We have a long journey ahead of us to save the democratic ethos of India. Let us march together,'' he said in a tweet.
