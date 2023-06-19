Siddaramaiah to meet Kharge along with cabinet colleagues in Delhi; Rahul Gandhi likely to attend meet

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and state Deputy Chief Minister Shivakumar along with all the ministers in government will meet Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge in Delhi on June 21 to discuss the implementation of five guarantees along with the promises made by the party in its manifesto during assembly elections. "This meeting will be held to implement the five guarantees given by the Congress within the state and the promises made in the manifesto. Rahul Gandhi can also be present in this meeting," party sources told ANI.

Party sources said that all the ministers were asking to meet Rahul Gandhi and Congress President Kharge but the timings were getting different, so a meeting was arranged where all the ministers could meet. In the assembly elections, the BJP was ousted from power by the Congress, which won 135 seats in the state's 224-member assembly, winning 66 constituencies while the Janata Dal (Secular) managed to win only 19 seats.

In this regard, CM Siddaramaiah announced that all five guarantees will be implemented in the current financial year at a cost of approximately Rs 50,000 crore every year. Earlier on June 10, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that there is no confusion regarding Griha Lakshmi and Griha Jyoti schemes, two among five guarantees which were promised in the Congress manifesto, and asserted his government will do what it had said.

The five 'main' guarantees, which Congress promised to fulfil after coming to power in Karnataka, were 200 units of free power to all households (Gruha Jyoti); Rs 2,000 monthly assistance to the woman head of every family (Gruha Lakshmi); 10 kg of rice free to every member of a BPL household (Anna Bhagya); Rs 3,000 every month for unemployed graduate youth and Rs 1,500 for unemployed diploma holders (both in the age group of 18-25) for two years (Yuva Nidhi) and free travel for women in public transport buses.

