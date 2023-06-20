BJP focusing on LS seats in NE where it did not win in 2019: Himanta

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said the BJP is preparing for the next year's Lok Sabha elections with a focus on constituencies in which the incumbent MPs are from other parties. A meeting of BJP's in-charges of such Lok Sabha constituencies in North East was held here during the day, and would continue on Tuesday, he said. Talking to reporters after a closed-door meeting with the 'vistaraks', Sarma said, ''This meeting is of nine constituencies of North East. It will continue till tomorrow. I was asked to address them on two issues and I did that.'' He, however, did not specify the issues that he addressed during the meeting. Sarma said the constituencies chosen are those in which the BJP doesn't have sitting MPs and the incumbents are from the Congress. ''These constituencies need more focus. Jansampark (public relations) and Jan sabhas (rallies) are happening in such seats across the country,'' he said. Representatives of three Lok Sabha constituencies from Assam -- Nagaon, Kaliabor and Barpeta -- have participated in the meeting On Union Home Minister Amit Shah's proposed visit to Hojai under the Nagaon constituency, Sarma said it is currently planned for June 29. As the date coincides with the Eid celebration, there might be some changes in the schedule, he said.

Shah will visit Hojai as part of the BJP's programme to reach out to constituencies it had failed to capture in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

