MP: Vice President, wife attend 'maha aarti' of Narmada river in Jabalpur
- Country:
- India
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and his wife Sudesh Dhankhar attended the 'maha aarti' of the Narmada river in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur on Tuesday evening, an official said.
The vice president and his wife attended the ritual at Gwarighat. Union Minister Prahlad Patel was also present.
Earlier in the day, Dhankhar and his wife visited the Bhedaghat waterfall near Jabalpur city.
The vice president appreciated the scenic beauty of Bhedaghat and equated the waterfall with the Niagara waterfall, a state government release said.
Dhankhar arrived in Jabalpur on Tuesday to participate in the International Yoga Day function to be held on June 21, the official said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
One should look in rear-view mirror to notice those out to taint, tarnish country's institutions: VP Dhankhar's dig at Rahul
Madhya Pradesh's political 'mercury' rises after Satpura Bhawan fire incident
Haryana BJP Chief Omprakash Dhankhar meets Rajya Sabha MP Biplab Kumar Deb in Delhi
Arrangements finalised for V-P Dhankhar's maiden visit to Jammu
MP: Vice President Dhankhar to lead mass Yoga demonstration in Jabalpur