MP: Vice President, wife attend 'maha aarti' of Narmada river in Jabalpur

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and his wife Sudesh Dhankhar attended the 'maha aarti' of the Narmada river in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur on Tuesday evening, an official said.

The vice president and his wife attended the ritual at Gwarighat. Union Minister Prahlad Patel was also present.

Earlier in the day, Dhankhar and his wife visited the Bhedaghat waterfall near Jabalpur city.

The vice president appreciated the scenic beauty of Bhedaghat and equated the waterfall with the Niagara waterfall, a state government release said.

Dhankhar arrived in Jabalpur on Tuesday to participate in the International Yoga Day function to be held on June 21, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)