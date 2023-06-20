Left Menu

AAP demands compensation to families for heat-related deaths in UP

The Aam Aadmi Party AAP on Tuesday demanded that the Uttar Pradesh government provide compensation to families for heat-related deaths.AAPs Rajya Sabha member and in-charge of the Uttar Pradesh Sanjay Singh alleged in a press conference here that the people of the state are suffering due to power cuts.People are losing their lives due to power cuts amid the scorching heat.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday demanded that the Uttar Pradesh government provide compensation to families for heat-related deaths.

AAP's Rajya Sabha member and in-charge of the Uttar Pradesh Sanjay Singh alleged in a press conference here that the people of the state are suffering due to power cuts.

''People are losing their lives due to power cuts amid the scorching heat. The deaths that have taken place due to the heat in the state are actually murders. The government should give compensation and jobs to the affected families,'' he said.

Singh announced that the Aam Aadmi Party would launch a mass movement in all the districts on June 22 against the frequent power cuts in the state.

The AAP leader claimed that ''137 people have died in Gorakhpur so far due to heat, 33 people have died in Basti division while 104 people have died in Ballia alone''. Singh also took a jibe at the BJP over the controversy over the film 'Adipurush'.

''A small country like Nepal has banned the film Adipurush for insulting Lord Shri Ram, Goddess Sita and Lord Bajrang Bali, but it is a matter of great regret and misfortune that God is being insulted all over the country and BJP people are sitting silently in their homes,'' he said.

