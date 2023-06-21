Left Menu

Exiled Tibetan leader says China economic downturn increases risk of 'attack'

The head of an India-based organization known as Tibet's government-in-exile said in Australia on Wednesday that a destabilising economic downturn in China could prompt Beijing to attack Taiwan or India, and this dynamic should be closely watched. Penpa Tsering, known as the Sikyong of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA), was speaking at the National Press Club in Canberra, and compared Chinese policies to move Tibetan children into boarding schools, and DNA collection, to Australia's past disgraced policy of removing indigenous children from families.

Reuters | Updated: 21-06-2023 11:05 IST | Created: 21-06-2023 11:02 IST
Exiled Tibetan leader says China economic downturn increases risk of 'attack'
Penpa Tsering Image Credit: Wikipedia

The head of an India-based organization known as Tibet's government-in-exile said in Australia on Wednesday that a destabilising economic downturn in China could prompt Beijing to attack Taiwan or India, and this dynamic should be closely watched.

Penpa Tsering, known as the Sikyong of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA), was speaking at the National Press Club in Canberra, and compared Chinese policies to move Tibetan children into boarding schools, and DNA collection, to Australia's past disgraced policy of removing indigenous children from families. Australia's parliament later apologized for the policy and what became known as the "Stolen Generation".

The Sikyong is a leadership role created in 2012 after the Dalai Lama, the Tibetans' 87-year-old spiritual leader, relinquished political authority in favour of an organization that could outlive him. Tsering said Beijing kept flashpoints burning with India, Taiwan and in the South China Sea, but its priority was the economy, which was in a downturn with rising youth unemployment.

"China is very insecure today so we have to keep watching the dynamism and see, because right now my analysis is if there is a threat to the survival of the Communist Party then they will definitely attack one of these places," he said in response to reporters questions. China's embassy in Canberra, which had urged the press club to cancel the speech, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Beijing has accused the Dalai Lama of fomenting separatism in Tibet and it does not recognise the CTA, which represents about 100,000 exiled Tibetans living in around 30 countries including India, Nepal, Canada and the United States. China has ruled Tibet since 1951.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World Refugee Day: UN calls for solidarity and inclusion amid record displacement

World Refugee Day: UN calls for solidarity and inclusion amid record displac...

 Global
2
New Zealand: Chinese national with axe attacks diners, 4 wounded

New Zealand: Chinese national with axe attacks diners, 4 wounded

 New Zealand
3
Health News Roundup: UNICEF warns of food shortages at overcrowded Haiti camp; Indian drugmaker denies syrup exported to Liberia is toxic and more

Health News Roundup: UNICEF warns of food shortages at overcrowded Haiti cam...

 Global
4
Sensex rebounds 159 pts, Nifty closes above 18,800 on fag-end buying in IT, oil shares

Sensex rebounds 159 pts, Nifty closes above 18,800 on fag-end buying in IT, ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023