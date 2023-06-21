Polish president will make changes to the government-the president's office
On Wednesday, Polish President Andrzej Duda will make changes to the government, said the president's office.
The media reported, citing unofficial information, that the leader of Law and Justice (PiS) party, Jaroslaw Kaczynski, may return to the government as deputy prime minister.
