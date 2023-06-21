Left Menu

Kaczynski, leader of Polish ruling party, returns to government

(Recasts with government spokesman confirming Kaczynski return, adds background) WARSAW, June 21 (Reuters) - The leader of Poland's ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party, Jaroslaw Kaczynski, will return to the cabinet as deputy prime minister, the government spokesman said on Wednesday, ahead of a closely fought election expected in October or November.

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 21-06-2023 13:44 IST | Created: 21-06-2023 13:39 IST
Kaczynski, leader of Polish ruling party, returns to government
Jaroslaw Kaczynski Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Poland

The leader of Poland's ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party, Jaroslaw Kaczynski, will return to the cabinet as deputy prime minister, the government spokesman said on Wednesday, ahead of a closely fought election expected in October or November. The return of Kaczynski, widely viewed as Poland's de-facto ruler, comes amid a stuttering campaign by the conservative ruling party for a third term that would likely see it continue policies that have set it at odds with the European Union.

"The head of our political camp, PiS leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski, will become the only deputy prime minister. The appointment will take place today," spokesman Piotr Muller told state news agency PAP. "The remaining deputy prime ministers have resigned from the functions of deputy prime ministers and will remain as ministers," he added.

President Andrzej Duda is expected to formally approve the changes later on Wednesday. Kaczynski previously served as deputy prime minister from October 2020 till June 2022, and also headed Poland's security committee.

Although PiS is ahead in most opinion polls, a question mark remains over whether it can secure a parliamentary majority. Opposition parties received a boost this month from a large anti-government march in Warsaw.

PiS faces rising anger over Poland's strict abortion laws and was strongly criticised for a decision to use images of Nazi Germany's Auschwitz death camp in a campaign video. Divisons in the ruling coalition have also re-emerged over Poland's relations with Brussels, after the EU withheld funding over rule of law concerns. Observers say Kaczynski's return may help to smooth those rifts.

Critics say PiS, since sweeping to power in 2015, has undermined the independence of Poland's courts, turned state media into an outlet for propaganda and stirred up discrimination against ethnic and sexual minorities. PiS denies subverting any democratic rules and says its policies are aimed at preserving Polish traditions and at making the economy work in a fairer way for all Poles.

Its mix of conservative social values and generous social welfare programmes has proved popular with many voters, propelling it to victory in two consecutive parliamentary elections.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World Refugee Day: UN calls for solidarity and inclusion amid record displacement

World Refugee Day: UN calls for solidarity and inclusion amid record displac...

 Global
2
New Zealand: Chinese national with axe attacks diners, 4 wounded

New Zealand: Chinese national with axe attacks diners, 4 wounded

 New Zealand
3
Health News Roundup: UNICEF warns of food shortages at overcrowded Haiti camp; Indian drugmaker denies syrup exported to Liberia is toxic and more

Health News Roundup: UNICEF warns of food shortages at overcrowded Haiti cam...

 Global
4
Sensex rebounds 159 pts, Nifty closes above 18,800 on fag-end buying in IT, oil shares

Sensex rebounds 159 pts, Nifty closes above 18,800 on fag-end buying in IT, ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023