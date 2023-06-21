Left Menu

Chhattisgarh: Amit Shah to address BJP workers in Durg on Thursday

PTI | Durg | Updated: 21-06-2023 20:18 IST | Created: 21-06-2023 20:18 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Durg district in Chhattisgarh on Thursday, where he will address Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers, a party leader said. The event is being held as part of the BJP's nationwide campaign to highlight the achievements of the Narendra Modi government in the last nine years, he said on Wednesday.

Prem Prakash Pandey, who is in-charge of the state BJP's 'Maha Jansampark Abhiyan', said that after reaching Durg around 2 pm, Shah will meet Padma Shri awardee Pandwani singer Usha Barle at her residence in Bhilai.

He will then proceed to Ravishankar Stadium in Durg to address the BJP meeting to be attended by party leaders and workers from Durg and other regions of Chhattisgarh.

In view of the scorching heat, special measures have been taken, Pandey said.

''The BJP is conducting the Maha Jansampark Abhiyan at 51 locations across India, and Durg is one of the cities selected for the programme,'' he said, adding that BJP leaders from 20 Assemblies constituencies under the Durg division will participate in the convention.

Durg's Superintendent of Police Shalabh Kumar Sinha informed that security arrangements for the minister's visit have been completed, and 651 jawans have been deployed as part of it. Assembly elections in Chhattisgarh will be held by the end of this year and the ruling Congress as well as the opposition BJP have started making preparations for the polls.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

