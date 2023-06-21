PM Modi pays tributes to fallen UN peacekeepers at Wall of Peace

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid tributes to the fallen UN peacekeepers at the Wall of Peace at the UN headquarters here and asserted that their selfless service will never be forgotten. Modi was in New York to lead a yoga session celebrating the 9th International Day of Yoga at the UN headquarters.

The prime minister is on an official state visit to the US at the invitation of President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden.

Modi took to Twitter and said, ''Humbled to pay my tributes at the Wall of Peace at the @UN HQ today. We honor and remember the brave peacekeepers who gave their lives for a more peaceful world. Their selfless service will never be forgotten.'' Earlier this month, the UN General Assembly adopted a draft resolution introduced by India to establish a memorial wall in the UN Headquarters to honour fallen peacekeepers.

Modi, who was here on the first leg of his maiden state visit to the US, also paid respects to the bust of Mahatma Gandhi in the North Lawn of the UN headquarters at the beginning of the event that created the Guinness World Record for the participation of people of most nationalities.

''Had the honor of paying tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at his bust in the @UN HQ. His enduring message of peace, nonviolence and harmony continues to guide and inspire us, and stands as a beacon for the world,'' Modi tweeted.

The bust was installed in December last year under India's presidency of the UN Security Council.

