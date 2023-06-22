Left Menu

AAP to move SC against appointment of ex-HC judge Umesh Kumar as DERC chairman

Addressing a press conference, she said the government had recommended the name of Justice retd Sangeet Lodha for the post on June 21.However, it was sidelined and former Allahabad High Court judge Umesh Kumar was appointed as the chairman by the BJP-led Centre.

The AAP government will move the Supreme Court against the appointment of former Allahabad High Court judge Umesh Kumar as the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) chairman, Power Minister Atishi said on Thursday. Addressing a press conference, she said the government had recommended the name of Justice (retd) Sangeet Lodha for the post on June 21.

However, it was ''sidelined and former Allahabad High Court judge Umesh Kumar was appointed as the chairman by the BJP-led Centre. This has been done to 'trouble' the elected government of Delhi. In the coming days, we will approach the Supreme Court against this 'illegal' appointment,'' she said.

A statement issued by the lieutenant governor's office on Wednesday night said Justice Kumar has been appointed the DERC chairman by President Droupadi Murmu.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had in January recommended the name of retired high court judge Rajeev Kumar Shrivastava for appointment as the chairperson of the power regulator.

The LG office statement, however, said the appointment of Kumar comes as Shrivastava expressed his inability to take charge due to ''family commitments and requirements'' through a communication on June 15.

