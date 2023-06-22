Left Menu

India emerged as bright spot in world economy: Nadda

Highlighting the Centres achievements in infrastructure building, Nadda said, Rs 18 lakh-crore has been spent on augmenting infrastructure in the past nine years and 29 km of national highways are being constructed daily compared to just 12 km during UPA rule. He claimed India became the fifth largest economy, fourth leading steel producer and third biggest automobile maker under the Modi government.

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 22-06-2023 14:57 IST | Created: 22-06-2023 14:32 IST
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

BJP national president JP Nadda on Thursday said India has emerged as a bright spot in the world economy when many countries are passing through recession. The country under Prime Minister Narendra Modi has witnessed development on all fronts during the past nine years and occupies the centre-stage on global platform, the BJP chief said addressing a public rally at Jhanda ground here. He made a scathing attack on the Congress saying when global leaders and CEOs were lauding Modi for his outlook and performance, it was saddening to note that the party compared him with a snake, scorpion and tea-seller. Highlighting the Centre’s achievements in infrastructure building, Nadda said, ''Rs 18 lakh-crore has been spent on augmenting infrastructure in the past nine years and 29 km of national highways are being constructed daily compared to just 12 km during UPA rule.'' He claimed India became the fifth largest economy, fourth leading steel producer and third biggest automobile maker under the Modi government. He alleged illegal Bangladeshi migrants were exploiting Jharkhand’s tribal women under state’s patronage. ''Bangladeshi and Rohingyas are exploiting tribal sisters of Santhal Pargana,'' Nadda said. He also alleged that the JMM-led coalition in Jharkhand is ''deep in corruption'' and law and order has ''crumbled'' in the state, he said. This government is all about land and illegal mining scams, the BJP chief said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

