AAP to walk out of opposition meet if Cong doesn't promise support against Centre's ordinance on Delhi services matter: Sources

The AAP will walk out of Friday's meeting of opposition leaders in Patna if the Congress does not promise its support against the Centre's ordinance on the control of administrative services in Delhi, party sources said.

The meeting of opposition parties has been called by Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal (United) chief Nitish Kumar to chalk out a joint strategy to take on the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal is also slated to attend the meeting.

''The AAP will stage a walkout of the meeting if the Congress does not promise its support against the ordinance,'' one of the sources said on Thursday.

Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal had expressed hope On Tuesday that the Congress would clear its stand on the Centre's ordinance on the control of administrative services in the national capital at the meeting of non-BJP parties in Patna.

