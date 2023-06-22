Pope skips speech, blaming breathing difficulties after surgery
"I am still under the effects of anaesthesia, my breathing is not good," Francis told a meeting of the Catholic Oriental Church, saying delegates would instead receive a text of the speech. Asked by a well-wisher how he felt, the 86-year-old pope replied: "I'm still alive." The pope had surgery on June 7 to repair an abdominal hernia.
Pope Francis skipped reading a planned speech at a conference on Thursday, saying he still had breathing problems following a hernia operation this month. "I am still under the effects of anaesthesia, my breathing is not good," Francis told a meeting of the Catholic Oriental Church, saying delegates would instead receive a text of the speech.
Asked by a well-wisher how he felt, the 86-year-old pope replied: "I'm still alive." The pope had surgery on June 7 to repair an abdominal hernia. He spent nine days in hospital recovering and has had a busy schedule since returning to the Vatican last Friday, including meeting the presidents of Cuba and Brazil.
He had eight events on his schedule for Thursday.
