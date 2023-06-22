Left Menu

Former BSP, AAP politicians join BJP from east Delhi

Rajnish had fought the MCD election from Johripur ward as an Independent candidate.Three eminent personalities of North East Delhi joined the BJP today.

Three local politicians from east Delhi, including two who fought the 2022 MCD elections, joined the BJP on Thursday. Addressing a press conference, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari said that the people of Delhi are fed up with Aam Aadmi Party and Congress and are eager to join BJP.

The joining was announced at the BJP's 'Sampark Se Samarthan' campaign, currently underway to mark the completion of nine years of the Narendra Modi government at the Centre.

Vinod Jayas, Rajni Sodhi, and Rajnish were the three latest entrants to the BJP.

Jayas, who was earlier with Congress, had contested the MCD election from the Bhajanpura seat on a BSP ticket, while Rajni Sodhi had campaigned for the Aam Aadmi Party during the same polls. Rajnish had fought the MCD election from Johripur ward as an Independent candidate.

''Three eminent personalities of North East Delhi joined the BJP today. If eminent personalities want to join BJP and want to connect with today's ideologies then it does not matter which ideologies they earlier adhered to,'' said BJP state president Virendra Sachdeva Jayas had lost to AAP candidate Rekha Rani, while Rajnish, who could muster only 220 votes, was handed a defeat by AAP's Roshan Lal, who won the fray by over 13,000 votes.

During the press conference, Manoj Tiwari said that the party had started its 'Sampark Se Samarthan' campaign on May 30. ''And as a part of it, our members are going to every part of the city and telling the people about the BJP's work.''

