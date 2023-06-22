Left Menu

Maha: Raut must give proof of 'scams', govt will act on them, says Shinde faction leader

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Shirsat on Thursday said Shiv Sena UBT Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut must give proof of the scams that he alleges are taking place under the current dispensation in Maharashtra.Shirsat, the spokesperson of the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, said the government and its probe agencies would take cognisance of proof that Raut provides and will take appropriate action.Sanjay Raut keeps alleging about scams.

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 22-06-2023 18:57 IST | Created: 22-06-2023 17:51 IST
Uddhav Thackeray faction MP Sanjay Raut. (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
''Sanjay Raut keeps alleging about scams. He must give proof. Making allegations and attacking someone's image is not good. We cannot say someone is guilty or innocent without evidence,'' he told reporters here.

Refuting talk from some opposition leaders that transfers were taking place in a corrupt manner under the Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government, Shirsat claimed the ''transfers under this government were the most transparent''.

Talking about a security rejig at Matoshree, the private residence of Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, he said these details are decided by a committee of the state home department.

''Security is not decided by the state government,'' he claimed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

