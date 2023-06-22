Former federal minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan latest member to quit Imran Khan's party

Ghulam Sarwar Khan on Thursday became the latest senior Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party member who parted ways with Imran Khan over the May 9 violent protests, saying he strongly condemns the policy of confrontation with the state institutions.

The former federal aviation minister in a video statement also demanded punishment for rioters who attacked military and civilian installations across the country following PTI Chairman Imran Khan's arrest in the Al-Qadir trust case on May 9, also known as the ''Black Day'' in the history of the creation of Pakistan.

"Pakistan's forces have rendered sacrifices for the survival and protection of the country," Geo News quoted Sarwar as saying, adding that attacks on martyrs' monuments, the General Headquarters (GHQ) and other sensitive installations were tantamount to anti-state acts.

Referring to the attacks on the GHQ and Lahore's Jinnah House, the minister said the protesters attacked the "heart of Pakistan".

"I condemn all those unholy actions... all those involved in such crimes should be given exemplary punishment," he added.

Hitting out at the PTI, Sarwar also said that he strongly condemned the policy of confrontation with the institutions.

"I disagreed with the confrontational policy at every forum of the party. We should not fight with institutions," he remarked.

His statement comes a day after the PTI leader was arrested from Islamabad over his alleged involvement in the May 9 protests, police said.

The PTI found itself in hot waters following the violence that led to the crackdown on party activists and members. More than 10,000 persons allegedly involved in the violence were arrested across the country, with more than 4,000 alone from the Punjab province.

Dozens of PTI leaders, including Fawad Chaudhry, Imran Ismail, Shireen Mazari, Ali Zaidi, Aamir Mehmood Kiani and others, have parted ways with the party following the attacks to either evade arrests or avoid landing behind bars.

Widespread violence erupted in Pakistan after Khan was arrested by paramilitary personnel inside the Islamabad High Court on May 9. He was later released on bail.

Over 20 military installations and state buildings, including military headquarters in Rawalpindi, were damaged or torched in the violent protests that followed Khan's arrest.

Khan, the cricketer-turned-politician, was ousted from power after losing a no-confidence vote in his leadership, which he alleged was part of a US-led conspiracy targeting him for his independent foreign policy on Russia, China and Afghanistan.

