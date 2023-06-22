Nikki Haley welcomes PM Modi to Washington

India is an ally that shares US' democratic values and the friendship between the two nations is personal, Indian-American Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley said on Thursday as she welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the state visit.

Prime Minister Modi arrived here on Wednesday on the second leg of his maiden state visit to the US during which he will hold bilateral talks with President Joe Biden and address a joint session of the US Congress. "The US-India friendship is personal. India is an ally that shares our democratic values. We have so much in common, from business and cultural ties to mutual security interests. It's critical that we continue to grow our partnership. I wish Prime Minister Modi a successful visit to Washington," Haley said in a statement.

Haley, 51, formally launched her 2024 presidential in February this year, casting herself as a younger and fresher alternative to the 20th century politicians like her one-time boss and former president Donald Trump.

Haley is the two-term Governor of South Carolina.

