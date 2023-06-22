Left Menu

Punjab cabinet sub-committee directs officials to conduct social audit of panchayats

During the discussion on the issues related to the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act MGNREGA, Cheema asked the department to send a copy of the rules related to the act to all the village heads sarpanch and panchayat members.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 22-06-2023 20:10 IST | Created: 22-06-2023 20:10 IST
Punjab cabinet sub-committee directs officials to conduct social audit of panchayats
  • Country:
  • India

The Punjab cabinet sub-committee Thursday directed officials to conduct a social audit of all the panchayats in the state by December.

The committee, comprising Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema and Minister for NRI Affairs Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal, gave these directions to the Rural Development and Panchayat Department during a meeting with the Khet Mazdoor Union here, an official statement said.

The cabinet sub-committee also asked the officials concerned to make the audit report public. During the discussion on the issues related to the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), Cheema asked the department to send a copy of the rules related to the act to all the village heads (sarpanch) and panchayat members. He also asked the officials to ensure that no job card is issued to a person below 18 years of age. Cheema added that Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has written a letter to the Central government for increasing the daily wages of MGNREGA workers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds how space travel alters gene expression in white blood cells, weakens immune system

Study finds how space travel alters gene expression in white blood cells, we...

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Stonehenge-like 4,000-year-old sanctuary discovered in Netherlands; Lab crunch: British science has nowhere to go and more

Science News Roundup: Stonehenge-like 4,000-year-old sanctuary discovered in...

 Global
3
Listen to enigmatic sounds of the nearest black hole to Earth

Listen to enigmatic sounds of the nearest black hole to Earth

 Global
4
US President, First Lady received PM Modi at White House

US President, First Lady received PM Modi at White House

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023