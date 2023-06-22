Left Menu

Prime Minister Modi meets President Biden at White House

Indian Americans were chanting USA USA and Bharat Mata Ki Jai and Modi Modi. In his remarks at the ceremony, Modi said he will soon hold talks with President and discuss regional and global issues.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met President Joe Biden at the White House on Thursday and the two leaders would discuss a wide range of issues of mutual and global interests to further boost the growing Indo-US strategic relations in areas like defence, space, clean energy and critical technologies.

Modi met Biden one-on-one in the Oval Office of the White House before holding delegation-level talks.

This is the second interaction between the two leaders within 24 hours.

President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden hosted Prime Minister Modi for an intimate dinner at the White House a day earlier during which they discussed a range of issues, exchanged gifts and enjoyed a musical tribute to the regions of India.

The day began with President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden greeting Prime Minister Modi for the Official Arrival Ceremony on the South Lawn. The two national anthems were played along with a 21-gun salute to the visiting leader. Indian Americans were chanting 'USA USA' and 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' and 'Modi Modi.' In his remarks at the ceremony, Modi said he will soon hold talks with President and discuss regional and global issues. ''I am sure our talks will be positive.'' Modi said India and US are committed to working together for global good and peace, stability and prosperity.

President Biden described the relationship between the US and India is one of the most defining relationships in the 21st century.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

