Left Menu

Nitish meets Mamata a day ahead of opposition meet

Nitish-jis leadership and experience have been instrumental in driving progress and addressing the challenges faced by Bihar.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 22-06-2023 20:42 IST | Created: 22-06-2023 20:42 IST
Nitish meets Mamata a day ahead of opposition meet
  • Country:
  • India

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday met West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, who is in Patna to take part in the crucial meeting of opposition leaders.

The JD(U)'s supreme leader and the Trinamool Congress chief spoke for nearly 15 minutes at the Circuit House.

Banerjee enquired about the health of Kumar, who was taken ill earlier this week resulting in the cancellation of his visit to Chennai and other programmes.

''I express my sincere gratitude to Nitish-ji for taking the time to meet with me in Patna today. It was a pleasure to have the opportunity to discuss various matters of mutual interest and concern. I am truly thankful for his willingness to engage in constructive dialogue,'' Banerjee said in a Facebook post.

''We had the chance to address several important issues that affect our respective states and the overall development of our nation. Nitish-ji's leadership and experience have been instrumental in driving progress and addressing the challenges faced by Bihar. I convey my best wishes to him for all his future endeavours,'' she added.

Notably, the idea of such a meet to be held in Patna was floated by Banerjee when Kumar and his deputy Tejashwi Yadav called on her in Kolkata two months ago.

The TMC chief had hailed Kumar's efforts to bring together leaders opposed to the BJP and invoked the memory of the late Jayaprakash Narayan to assert that Bihar should, once again, take a lead in the fight against the existing regime.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds how space travel alters gene expression in white blood cells, weakens immune system

Study finds how space travel alters gene expression in white blood cells, we...

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Stonehenge-like 4,000-year-old sanctuary discovered in Netherlands; Lab crunch: British science has nowhere to go and more

Science News Roundup: Stonehenge-like 4,000-year-old sanctuary discovered in...

 Global
3
Listen to enigmatic sounds of the nearest black hole to Earth

Listen to enigmatic sounds of the nearest black hole to Earth

 Global
4
US President, First Lady received PM Modi at White House

US President, First Lady received PM Modi at White House

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023