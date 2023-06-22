Rajasthan BJP leader Poonia visits areas affected by heavy rains

Senior BJP leader Satish Poonia on Thursday visited some areas in Barmer and Jalore districts of Rajasthan affected by recent heavy rains and accused the Congress government in the state of failing to act promptly to provide relief to people.

Under the Congress dispensation led by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, people's houses and hopes have sunk, Poonia charged.

The former state BJP president visited Chauhtan, Gangasara and Bavatlai in Barmer district and Vedia, Suthadi, Khasarvi, Saravana and Sanchore in Jalore district and interacted with the affected people. These districts have been witnessing flood-like situation in the aftermath of Cyclone Biparjoy.

Targeting Gehlot, he said, ''The chief minister conducted an aerial survey (of the affected areas), but in that aerial survey, the tears of people would not have been visible to him. He covered up things and made political statements.'' He said that Gehlot's statement did not show any kind of sympathy. He also said that the state government did not work promptly whereas the Gujarat government had started shifting people to safer areas well before Cyclone Biparjoy made landfall.

Poonia said that several areas are facing waterlogging and there is a possibility of outbreak of diseases.

''Relief has not reached those whose houses were damaged,” he said.

Poonia said BJP workers have tried to provide relief to people in some areas.

