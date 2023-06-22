US Senate Majority Leader welcomes PM Modi on state visit

US Chuck Schumer on Thursday welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Washington on his state visit and said he is looking forward to meet the Indian leader to stress the importance of democratic values and the urgency of the two nations working together.

Prime Minister Modi arrived here on Wednesday on the second leg of his maiden state visit to the US. He held bilateral talks with President Joe Biden and is set to address a joint session of the US Congress. ''Later this afternoon, I'll join Congressional leaders in welcoming Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India to the US Capitol, where he'll speak before a joint meeting of Congress,'' Schumer said on the Senate floor.

He said he would tell Prime Minister Modi the same thing he told him earlier this year when he led the largest Senate Congressional delegation ever to India.

''Our two nations will need each other if we are to beat back the forces of autocracy. When I visited India, I got to see the vibrancy and future potential of that society. It's astounding and India will grow in power and strength over the next century.

''And if we want to hold firm against the Chinese government and the Chinese Communist Party, then the world's two largest democracies must work in unison to ensure peace. It means expanding trade and expanding opportunities for workers to come to the US.

It means safeguarding our common defence, which he said will be one of the big announcements during the visit.

''But I also told Prime Minister Modi during our meeting that we cannot lose sight of the values that define us as democracies in the first place, like freedom of expression, minority rights, and civil liberties. I told this to him in person, because without that, no democracy, no democracy, can long thrive,'' Schumer said.

''So I look forward to meeting, for the second time this year, with the Prime Minister later this afternoon, to stress the importance of democratic values and the urgency of our nations working together,'' he added.

