Left Menu

Opposition meeting is for country's 140 crore people: JAP chief Pappu Yadav

"This is not a meeting of the country's opposition, this meeting is for the life and safety of 140 crore people of the country," JAP chief told ANI.

ANI | Updated: 23-06-2023 15:33 IST | Created: 23-06-2023 15:33 IST
Opposition meeting is for country's 140 crore people: JAP chief Pappu Yadav
Jan Adhikar Party chief Pappu Yadav (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Jan Adhikar Party (JAP) chief Pappu Yadav on Friday said the Opposition meeting is for the safety of 140 crore people of the country. A meeting of Opposition leaders hosted by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar began in Patna today with the aim of forging a united Opposition front to take on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. More than 15 opposition parties attended the meeting held at Nitish Kumar's official residence in Patna.

"This is not a meeting of the country's opposition. This meeting is for the life and safety of 140 crore people of the country," JAP chief told ANI. "The meeting is against always looking at Bihar with disrespect and is a good start...Congress is the only party which can defeat BJP, no one can defeat BJP except Congress in the country," he added.

Meanwhile, speaking at the Opposition meeting Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Alok Kumar Mehta said that this meeting is part of India's democratic system. "Democracy gets strengthened when the opposition unites... Whenever the opposition has fought, it has fought under collective leadership. Our leader will be chosen when elections are held," the RJD leader said.

The meeting has been called by Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal (United) leader Nitish Kumar and is being attended by leaders of parties opposed to the BJP. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, MP Sanjay Raut, NCP chief Sharad Pawar and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah attended the meeting. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Stonehenge-like 4,000-year-old sanctuary discovered in Netherlands; Lab crunch: British science has nowhere to go and more

Science News Roundup: Stonehenge-like 4,000-year-old sanctuary discovered in...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Study reveals how immune system of astronauts breaks down; Stonehenge-like 4,000-year-old sanctuary discovered in Netherlands

Science News Roundup: Study reveals how immune system of astronauts breaks d...

 Global
3
Listen to enigmatic sounds of the nearest black hole to Earth

Listen to enigmatic sounds of the nearest black hole to Earth

 Global
4
Study finds how space travel alters gene expression in white blood cells, weakens immune system

Study finds how space travel alters gene expression in white blood cells, we...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023