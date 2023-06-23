Left Menu

Commission "scourge" of previous BJP government will be tackled: Karnataka CM

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday slammed the previous BJP government of the State saying that financial indiscipline and commission "scourge" of the latter was troubling government contractors.

ANI | Updated: 23-06-2023 17:53 IST | Created: 23-06-2023 17:53 IST
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah meets government contractors (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday lashed out at the previous BJP government in the State stating that the financial indiscipline and commission "scourge" of the latter was troubling government contractors. "Financial indiscipline and commission scourge of the BJP government were troubling contractors. Action will be taken to curb the menace of commission in the state, and the interests of local contractors will be protected," Siddaramaiah said while meeting members of the Karnataka State Contractors' Association at his office in Bengaluru.

He said that said that he needs some time to fix the derailed economy that, he said, was caused by the previous BJP government The delegation led by Contractors' Association chairman D Kempanna requested the Chief Minister to take action for payment of outstanding bills.

Kempanna requested the Chief Minister that the amount due should be checked and released. The objection letter should be released as well, he requested. The Chief Minister said that after the budget session, a meeting of the BBMP (Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike) and Finance Department Secretaries will be called and reviewed. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

