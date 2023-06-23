Union Steel Minister Scindia inaugurates Silica reduction project at SAIL-Bhilai Steel Plant's Dalli Mines

Union Steel Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Friday virtually inaugurated the Silica Reduction Plant at Steel Authority of India Limited's (SAIL) Bhilai Steel Plant's Dalli Mines. On the occasion, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia highlighted the Indian steel industry's prowess and how India has emerged as an economic superpower at the global level.

The Minister mentioned that the steel sector has played a prominent role in the growth story of India through employment generation and providing foundational infrastructure. "According to the National Steel Policy (NSP) 2017, under the guidance of the Prime Minister, we are moving forward to achieve the target of 300 MT crude steel production by 2030," the minister said.

Jyotiraditya Scindia said that the government is working fast on the infrastructure, due to which the consumption has increased from 77 MT to 120 MT and per capita steel consumption, which was 60 kg in 2014 has now reached 87 kg, recording an increase of 50 per cent. "In line with the vision of Aatmanirbharta, India has now emerged as a net exporter of Steel from being a net importer, 9 years back," he said.

He also said that the Steel sector has emerged as a new force within the country and the Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) has played an important role in this. "SAIL will be having a prominent role in the journey of India from Amrit Kaal to Shatabdi Kaal," he said.

While inaugurating the plant, he said that it is the only steel plant in the world with the capability to produce the world's longest single rail of 130 metres. "Presently the plant has a capacity to produce 6 MT crude steel per annum and plans are afoot to increase its capacity to 6.8 MT in the near future," he said.

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia also said that the investment made in the steel sector has an employment multiplier effect of 6.8 times and an output multiplier effect of 1.4 times which will lead to the creation of jobs and businesses in these sectors, thereby playing a leading role in the overall development of the country. (ANI)

