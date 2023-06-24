Left Menu

Ukraine's foreign minister: 'Time to abandon false neutrality' on Russia

"Time to abandon false neutrality and fear of escalation; give Ukraine all the needed weapons; forget about friendship or business with Russia." "Time to put an end to the evil everyone despised but was too afraid to tear down."

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 24-06-2023 16:36 IST | Created: 24-06-2023 16:25 IST
Ukraine's foreign minister: 'Time to abandon false neutrality' on Russia
Dmytro Kuleba Image Credit: Wikipedia
Ukraine's foreign minister urged the international community on Saturday to "abandon false neutrality" on Russia and provide Kyiv all the weapons it needs to push Moscow's forces out of Ukrainian territory. Dmytro Kuleba made the remarks amid an apparent mutiny by Wagner mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin against the Russian military.

"Those who said Russia was too strong to lose: look now," Kuleba tweeted. "Time to abandon false neutrality and fear of escalation; give Ukraine all the needed weapons; forget about friendship or business with Russia." "Time to put an end to the evil everyone despised but was too afraid to tear down."

