"Union Home Minister assured us he would establish peace in Manipur as soon as possible": Sambit Patra after all-party meet

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national spokesperson Sambit Patra who is in-charge of North East on Saturday said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah has assured all the parties to ensure peace in Manipur which is witnessing ethnic clashes since last month. Patra, while talking to ANI after the all-party meeting called by Amit Shah to take stock of the situation in the violence-wracked Manipur, said that the government is making efforts to establish peace in Manipur as soon as possible.

"After listening to everyone, Union Minister Amit Shah assured everyone to have a discussion on suggestions made by all party members. All the members also appreciated the efforts made by the home minister regarding Manipur. They appreciated how the HM spent three days and three nights in the state which is witnessing ethnic clashes. Home Minister has assured that we will move towards peace as soon as possible with the co-operation of everyone," Patra said. He further said that members of all the parties gave their suggestions positively in the meeting.

"Before the meeting started, a detailed presentation was presented on the situation of Manipur such as what causes the violence, what measures have been taken to control it to date etc. Members of all the parties gave their suggestions positively," the BJP leader added. The meeting was called by Amit Shah to take stock of the situation in the violence-wracked state. BJP national president JP Nadda, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma and CPI(M) MP John Brittas among other leaders are present in the meeting.

Violence gripped Manipur on May 3 after clashes erupted during a rally organised by the All Tribals Students Union (ATSU) to protest the demand for the inclusion of Meiteis in the Scheduled Tribe (ST) list. During home minister Amit Shah's recent visit to Manipur, he appealed to the public to hand over all weapons and ammunition to the administration for maintaining peace and order.

The appeal came with a warning about a 'search-and-combing operation' plan, which also mentioned that anyone found to possess weapons during the operation would be prosecuted. Notably, the BJP is under fire from the Opposition and other quarters over the continuing violence in Manipur,

Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi said that the unprecedented violence that has devastated the lives of people in Manipur has "left a deep wound in the conscience of our nation" while appealing for peace and harmony in the state. Congress has been vocal on Manipur since the outbreak of violence started in the BJP-ruled state.

The trigger was provided by a Manipur High Court order directing the state to consider including the Meitei community in the Scheduled list. More than 100 people have lost their lives in the violence between the Meitei and Kuki communities. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)