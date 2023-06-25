"People trusted Andhra CM but...": Pavan Kalyan compares Jagan Mohan to Anaconda

Jana Sena party chief Pawan Kalyan on Sunday took a dig at Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, comparing his actions to that of an anaconda devouring smaller snakes and alleged that Jagan Mohan Reddy was responsible for the death of his own uncle, Vivekanand Reddy "Annoconda snake usually kills and eats small snakes. People trusted Jagan Mohan Reddy but later he did the same as snake. He killed his uncle Vivekanand Reddy," Pawan Kalyan said.

Pawan Kalyan organised 'Varahi Yatra' in East Godavari. His supporters organised a bike rally to welcome him in Razole. As a part of his yatra, Pawan Kalyan visited more than seven constituencies in last one week and met people from different walks of life. Speaking at the Razole public meeting, Pawan Kalyan said, "No one can stop Janasena party's growth." Hitting at the YRCP chief, he said that he does not have any security but his campaign van will protect him.

"I don't have Z and Y category security and no government provided security. I am only secured by my campaign van named Varahi. If anyone abuses me or my party leaders or anyone pelts stones on us, I will not spare anyone ," he warned. Pawan also accused the YSCRCP of supporting criminals who are vandalizing Hindu temples. "The ruling party is supporting the criminals who are vandalizing the Hindu temples," he claimed.

