Left Menu

"People trusted Andhra CM but...": Pavan Kalyan compares Jagan Mohan to Anaconda

"Annoconda snake usually kills and eats small snakes. People trusted Jagan Mohan Reddy but later he did the same as snake. He killed his uncle Vivekanand Reddy," Pawan Kalyan said.

ANI | Updated: 25-06-2023 23:13 IST | Created: 25-06-2023 23:13 IST
"People trusted Andhra CM but...": Pavan Kalyan compares Jagan Mohan to Anaconda
Jana Sena party chief Pawan Kalyan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Jana Sena party chief Pawan Kalyan on Sunday took a dig at Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, comparing his actions to that of an anaconda devouring smaller snakes and alleged that Jagan Mohan Reddy was responsible for the death of his own uncle, Vivekanand Reddy "Annoconda snake usually kills and eats small snakes. People trusted Jagan Mohan Reddy but later he did the same as snake. He killed his uncle Vivekanand Reddy," Pawan Kalyan said.

Pawan Kalyan organised 'Varahi Yatra' in East Godavari. His supporters organised a bike rally to welcome him in Razole. As a part of his yatra, Pawan Kalyan visited more than seven constituencies in last one week and met people from different walks of life. Speaking at the Razole public meeting, Pawan Kalyan said, "No one can stop Janasena party's growth." Hitting at the YRCP chief, he said that he does not have any security but his campaign van will protect him.

"I don't have Z and Y category security and no government provided security. I am only secured by my campaign van named Varahi. If anyone abuses me or my party leaders or anyone pelts stones on us, I will not spare anyone ," he warned. Pawan also accused the YSCRCP of supporting criminals who are vandalizing Hindu temples. "The ruling party is supporting the criminals who are vandalizing the Hindu temples," he claimed.

The Jana Sena party chief has organised the Varahi yatra in East Godavari district in Andhra Pradesh. As part of that his followers organised a bike rally to welcome him in Razole. Pawan visited more than seven constituencies in the last one week to meet and discuss with people about the current situation in the state. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Experimental Lilly pill, Mounjaro both lead to 15% weight loss in clinical trials; US FDA approves Pfizer's hair loss drug and more

Health News Roundup: Experimental Lilly pill, Mounjaro both lead to 15% weig...

 Global
2
Maha: Nagpur police unearth 'task fraud', trace money trail to China; 6 held

Maha: Nagpur police unearth 'task fraud', trace money trail to China; 6 held

 India
3
The melting Arctic is a crime scene. The microbes I study have long warned us of this catastrophe – but they are also driving it

The melting Arctic is a crime scene. The microbes I study have long warned u...

 United States
4
"Goods train overshot red signal, leading to derailment..." South Eastern Railway Official on Bankura train accident

"Goods train overshot red signal, leading to derailment..." South Eastern Ra...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023