Left Menu

Chhattisgarh Assembly: BJP to bring no-confidence motion against Baghel govt in monsoon session

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 26-06-2023 21:20 IST | Created: 26-06-2023 21:20 IST
Chhattisgarh Assembly: BJP to bring no-confidence motion against Baghel govt in monsoon session
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday said it will bring a no confidence motion against the Congress government in Chhattisgarh in the monsoon session of the Assembly scheduled to be held from July 18.

The Bhupesh Baghel government will be cornered on multiple issues, including scams and deteriorating law and order, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Narayan Chandel told to reporters.

The 17th session of the fifth Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly will be held from July 18 to July 21 and will have four sittings.

''Possibly this is the last session of the incumbent Assembly (ahead of the state assembly elections due this year end) and, therefore, we were expecting at least ten sittings which has not happened. In the legislature party meeting, we have decided to bring a no-trust motion against the Congress government during the upcoming monsoon session,'' Chandel said.

Through the no-trust motion, the BJP will raise alleged irregularities related to coal, liquor, Public Service Commission and expose the Congress government which is mired in corruption, Chandel added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's hair loss drug; Arizona governor issues order to protect abortion rights and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's hair loss drug; Arizona govern...

 Global
2
Former PM's New Democracy party leads in Greece: Exit polls

Former PM's New Democracy party leads in Greece: Exit polls

 Greece
3
Kenya: Five civilians killed by armed assailants, some beheaded

Kenya: Five civilians killed by armed assailants, some beheaded

 Kenya
4
Health News Roundup: Experimental Lilly pill, Mounjaro both lead to 15% weight loss in clinical trials; US FDA approves Pfizer's hair loss drug and more

Health News Roundup: Experimental Lilly pill, Mounjaro both lead to 15% weig...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023