Chhattisgarh Assembly: BJP to bring no-confidence motion against Baghel govt in monsoon session

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday said it will bring a no confidence motion against the Congress government in Chhattisgarh in the monsoon session of the Assembly scheduled to be held from July 18.

The Bhupesh Baghel government will be cornered on multiple issues, including scams and deteriorating law and order, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Narayan Chandel told to reporters.

The 17th session of the fifth Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly will be held from July 18 to July 21 and will have four sittings.

''Possibly this is the last session of the incumbent Assembly (ahead of the state assembly elections due this year end) and, therefore, we were expecting at least ten sittings which has not happened. In the legislature party meeting, we have decided to bring a no-trust motion against the Congress government during the upcoming monsoon session,'' Chandel said.

Through the no-trust motion, the BJP will raise alleged irregularities related to coal, liquor, Public Service Commission and expose the Congress government which is mired in corruption, Chandel added.

