Delhi: AAP appoints MLA Durgesh Pathak as party in-charge for MCD

The official notification issued by the party said, "The Aam Admi Party party hereby announces Durgesh Pathak as the MCD (Municipal Corporation of Delhi) 'Prabhari' for the state of Delhi. We wish him all the very best for his new responsibility."

Aam Aadmi Party on Thursday appointed MLA Durgesh Pathak as the party in charge of MCD (Municipal Corporation of Delhi). The official notification issued by the party said, "The Aam Admi Party party hereby announces Durgesh Pathak as the MCD (Municipal Corporation of Delhi) 'Prabhari' for the state of Delhi. We wish him all the very best for his new responsibility."

Durgesh Pathak is MLA from the Rajinder Nagar assembly. Earlier the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has given the responsibility of three MCD zones of twelve to four senior party leaders which includes Durgesh Pathak.

"AAP has distributed Delhi into 12 MCD zones and given the responsibility of three zones each to its four senior leaders. Four senior leaders of the party, Atishi, Saurabh Bhardwaj, Durgesh Pathak, and Adil Khan have been given the responsibility of coordinating with the councillors in these three zones," the official said. (ANI)

