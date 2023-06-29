PM Modi to chair meeting of Union Council of Ministers on July 3

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a meeting of the Union Council of Ministers on July 3 which will be held at the newly-built convention centre at Pragati Maidan in the national capital, sources said. The government is preparing legislative agenda for the monsoon session of Parliament which is likely to begin in the third week of July. The Union Cabinet had on Wednesday approved National Research Foundation (NRF) Bill, 2023 which will be introduced in Parliament.

There has been speculation about organisational changes in the BJP following series of top-level meetings. There is also speculation that organisational changes may be accompanied by reshuffle of union cabinet. Prime Minister Narendra Modi met union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP president JP Nadda and party's general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh on Wednesday.

Sources said Amit Shah, Nadda and Santosh have held several meetings on organisational and political issues. There is possibility of some organisational changes in some states, sources said. The BJP has stepped up its preparations for assembly polls in five states and next year's Lok Sabha polls. Nadda is slated to meet senior leaders from across the country for three days beginning July 6.

Sources said that the party has divided various states and union territories into three zones so that discussions can be held collectively while leaders can also give their specific suggestions. The region-wise meetings will be held in Delhi, Guwahati and Hyderabad. Elections in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, and Mizoram would be held later this year. BJP is in power in Madhya Pradesh. (ANI)

